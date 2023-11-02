An investigation is underway after Gardiner Area High School students were injured in a crash on Wednesday.

The four students were traveling on Cony Road in Augusta about noon when they struck a pole, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The school’s principal, Lauren Arnold, sent a message to parents explaining what happened and saying she expects everyone involved to recover.

The students were on their way to Capital Area Technical Center when the crash happened. They were in a private vehicle, not transportation provided by the school, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The crash remains under investigation.