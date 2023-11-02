A Lewiston youth group has deemed Friday “Love Lewiston Day” and is inviting people around Maine and the country to honor the victims killed in last week’s mass shooting by spending time sharing deliberate acts of kindness with others.

People may participate in planned activities organized by Tree Street Youth, said the group’s executive director, Julia Sleeper-Whiting. Or they may help others in whatever way they see fit.

“As many others across the community, we at Tree Street have been trying to think hard about the ways we can play a role in supporting the community and especially our youth in processing all that has and is happening around them,” Sleeper-Whiting said. “It is our sincere hope everyone can get behind this effort and encourage everyone in their networks to participate far and wide in whatever way they can.”

Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Tree Street Youth, located at 144 Howe St. in Lewiston, efforts will focus on the following ways youth, families and others can process and contribute:

— Remembrance ribbons. Tree Street Youth plans to blanket the city of Lewiston with ribbons to honor the memory of the 18 killed at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille on Oct. 25. The public can help by tying remembrance ribbons around every telephone pole of the city. People can pick up ribbons at Tree Street Youth, in front of Longley School, at Bates College and at community businesses.

— Write a thank you card. Anyone can write a card or thank you letter to first responders, victims’ families or senior residents of Lewisiton. Supplies will be available at Tree Street Youth, or people can bring their own. Tree Street Youth will collect and deliver cards.

— Become a response listener. Together with NAMI Maine, Tree Street Youth will hold short support response training sessions for adults who want to become listeners across the community. After receiving this training, people will move to frequently attended areas of Lewiston to encourage and listen to peers.

Read more about Love Lewiston Day, and other ideas for how to support Lewiston, here.