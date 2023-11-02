The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Shenna Bellows is Maine’s secretary of state.

To prepare for Election Day, I’ve been meeting with clerks across Maine. Unfortunately, many clerks are feeling stressed. One town official described changing where she grocery shops to avoid an angry constituent. Another left a job she loved for a longer commute and less pay because of bullying. We’re seeing more election officials retire or simply leave. Bullies feel empowered, and their actions are harming the mental and physical health of their targets, even when their actions don’t cross the line into physical threats or violence.

What can the rest of us do about it? There are five actions we can take and one theme underscores all: Have some empathy for your local and state election officials. Each of them has the responsibility of ensuring that every of-age Mainer in their town can register to vote, cast their ballot and know that their vote was counted accurately. But Mainers should be so proud of our elections, and by extension our election officials. In 2022, we were No. 1 in the nation in voter turnout with 73.3 percent of registered voters casting a ballot. That’s astonishing success in challenging times.

So what are the five things you can do? Vote. Check yourself. Check in. Speak up. Volunteer.

Election Day is Tuesday. Voting is the best way to show support for our democracy and the people who make it possible. There are eight ballot questions this year, which you can read about in the 2023 Maine Citizen’s Guide to the Referendum Election, which is posted on our website. Question 5 goes to the heart of supporting election officials.

Question 5 could be summarized to say, “Do you want to amend the Constitution to give election officials more time on petitions right before and after major elections?” If I were making bumper stickers for Yes on 5, they would say “Election Officials Deserve Thanksgiving Too.” That’s because under the Maine Constitution right now, election officials have only 30 calendar days no matter what else is happening to certify petitions. In 2022, that meant election officials worked overtime for 36 days straight through to Thanksgiving to certify the questions that are on the ballot this November. Question 5 would give election officials a brief break on petitions around major elections. Supporting this ballot initiative is a very clear way to show support for election officials and the demands placed upon them.

Perhaps you’re one of the 680,909 voters who cast a ballot last November, and you’re thinking that just voting is too easy. What else can you do to support election workers?

First, check yourself. We as Americans rightfully have high expectations that we place upon our government officials. We expect prompt and accurate service whether it’s at the town office or any state agency or bureau. But we’re in an age where those expectations sometimes turn into suspicion and accusations. Are you showing empathy for municipal officials who are taking on more and more responsibilities in often understaffed offices? Your kindness and respect can transform someone’s day.

The next step is of course checking in. Checking in with the people who make your town or city run to see what they need or how you can support them goes a long way. One clerk wistfully recalls receiving pies on Election Day. Another municipal official confided she wishes more people in her town would show they care through the simple act of checking in, especially after an ugly public meeting. She hopes people would speak up in those public meetings to interrupt a verbal attack and calmly, civilly express support for the workers who are being targeted. Finally, she said she really wished that townspeople would call to volunteer. While it’s getting harder to recruit and retain clerks, it’s getting even harder to have enough volunteers to help run the elections.

Successful elections don’t happen automatically or by accident. Free, safe and secure elections depend upon we, the people, doing our part: voting, checking ourselves, checking in, speaking up and volunteering. Let’s do it, and maybe bring your clerk a homemade treat.