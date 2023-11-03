BREWER — Brewer High School is holding its annual Veterans Day breakfast and assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9 in the school gymnasium: coffee 0730, breakfast 0800, and assembly 0900.

The assembly will feature our student essay contest winners, a veteran keynote address, in addition to a flag folding and POW/MIA remembrance ceremony. The day will be featured with music performed by the 195th Army National Guard Band accompanied by select Brewer High School musicians. Please join us as we honor our community. Breakfast is free to all veterans. The assembly is open to the public.