BOSTON — Emerson College student Hannah Nilsson from Brewer participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “Little Women”, performed Sept. 27-30 at the Greene Theater.

A timeless classic by Louisa May Alcott, this adaption performed by Emersonians encapulates the world of the March sisters, and their journey through sisterhood.

Nilsson is majoring in Theatre Edu and Performance and is a member of the Class of 2024.