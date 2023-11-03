The Bangor region’s last operating ski mountain will be open for the season, despite its longtime owners putting the ski area up for sale more than a year ago.

The New Hermon Mountain ski area went up for sale on May 25, 2022. The 67.5-acre property, is the only one in the Bangor area that still offers downhill skiing after a handful of other ski areas in Dedham, Newburgh and Winterport, as well as the Essex Street hill in Bangor, closed or were abandoned decades ago.

Part-owner Bill Whitcomb told Bangor’s Fox 22 WFVX station that the mountain is ready to operate at full functionality this year once the slopes open in early December, while the family waits on any interested buyers.

The Hermon ski area on Newburgh Road first opened to the public in 1960, when it had T-bar lifts and a primitive log cabin. The Whitcomb family, its current owners, bought it in 1987 and modernized it, installing a new lift system and tubing hills and adding a new lodge in 2005.

Now, for the first time ever, tickets can be purchased online at https://skihermonmountain.com/contact-us/.

“Everything is all ready to go and we’re pretty excited, it is for sale and we so badly want to see it go to someone that will keep what we’ve done here,” Whitcomb said.