Sports betting in Maine goes live Friday morning.

Starting at 9 a.m., anyone 21 years or older will be able to place bets.

The state law, which was approved by Governor Janet Mills in May 2022, gives Maine’s four tribes exclusive rights to online sports betting.

The Maliseet, Mi’kmaq and Penobscot tribes have agreed to a deal with Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings announced an agreement with the Passamaquoddy tribe.

The law also allows sports betting at Maine’s two casinos and five off-track betting sites.