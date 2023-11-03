WATERVILLE, Maine — Two Maine men have been arrested in connection with a pair of robberies.

According to police, a man robbed the Bangor Savings Bank in Waterville around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly showed a threatening note to the teller and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then early Wednesday morning, police say the Circle K on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield was robbed around 1:50 a.m. The suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said they got a tip about the suspect’s location in Waterville and eventually arrested 23-year-old Isaac Howard Sterling and 25-year-old Trevor Miller, both of Waterville.

According to police, Sterling was the suspect who entered the bank and later the convenience store. Miller was reportedly the getaway driver.

They were both charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy. They are being held at the Kennebec County Jail on $10,000 cash bail each.