A fair assessment of Question 3 should not conflate the why with the how.

“Why” is unrefuted by the testimony of thousands of Mainers and ironically attested by the many millions of dollars that have been expended to defeat Question 3 at the polls.

“How” is the elusive matter that warrants attention. Supporters of Question 3 would believe that weighty concerns can and would be addressed. Opponents — the existing utilities — will inherit an obligation to answer how. Their obligation to make good on current shortcomings is the fruit of their investments to defeat Question 3.

Dave Edson

Tremont