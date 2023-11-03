The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Sascha Deri is the CEO of Maine-based sustainable aerospace company bluShift Aerospace, and solar company AltE.

Question 3 carries monumental political and economic implications that will shape our state’s trajectory for years to come. Yet, beneath the surface of this debate lies a fundamental question about Maine’s energy independence, the relentless march of climate change, and the promise of cutting-edge energy technology that is yet to be fully harnessed.

The fact remains that, even under the management of Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant, Maine boasts one of the nation’s cleanest energy distribution networks, powered by a mix of solar and wind-generated electricity. This is encouraging, but we cannot overlook the stark reality that nearly half of the energy generated from these sources vanishes during distribution alone.

Let me be upfront: I own a solar company in Massachusetts and a sustainable aerospace business in Midcoast Maine. I want to make it clear that this isn’t a sales pitch for my companies. It’s a heartfelt plea for Mainers to explore alternative paths to sustainable energy production and distribution, ones that are not plagued by waste, obsolescence, or vulnerability to extreme weather events.

No matter how “clean” our current energy sources may seem, handing control of the grid to massive profit-driven corporations practically guarantees that the vital technological innovations needed to combat climate change and save residents real money will take a backseat to corporate interests and shareholder profits.

On the flip side, entrusting control of the grid to a small board of elected and appointed representatives ensnared in bureaucratic red tape, along with the specter of years of legal battles before any program gets off the ground, is far from an ideal scenario for voters. If the Pine Tree Power initiative is approved, Mainers could potentially be on the hook for an eye-popping $13.5 billion acquisition cost, all before they even start paying for the electricity they use.

Consider this: The cost of installing solar panels and battery storage today could be equivalent to the financial commitment required to buy these utilities. Not only is this a more cost-effective solution in the long run, but it also ensures a continuous supply of clean and sustainable energy. According to a recent report from Boston-based Brattle Group, utilities could save up to $35 billion a year if they invested in smaller-scale energy projects like home batteries and rooftop solar panels.

Now, think about the infrastructure challenge. The energy landscape is changing rapidly, akin to the centralized, monopolistic telecommunications industry burdened by aging, high-cost copperlines up to the late 90s, just before the wireless revolution took over.

The two options facing voters in this debate essentially lead to an investment in outdated, fragile, centralized technology, which could result in rising energy costs over time. But we do have a third choice. We can invest in modern, locally generated, grid-interactive and distributed clean power “micro-grids” shared between neighbors and communities, further promoting energy independence and resiliency. Island communities like Chebeague, Isle au Haut and others are exploring such options right now.

Lastly, Mainers know the costs of climate-related disasters, from debilitating power outages caused by faulty lines to exorbitant oil and gas bills. Embracing in-home solar power and energy storage offers a more robust and efficient solution, capable of generating power even during grid failures. Simultaneously, battery storage systems ensure that energy is readily available when needed, reducing reliance on heavily centralized infrastructure and boosting energy security.

Whether you’re ready to cast a “yes” or “no” vote on the Pine Tree Power initiative, I urge you to envision a near future where clean energy is primarily generated at home or at the neighborhood level, where actual energy production cost after the infrastructure investment is near zero, and where the public and private sectors collaborate to foster hyperlocal energy distribution owned and shared by the people of Maine.

