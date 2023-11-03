ORONO, Maine — David Breazeale admits that he never anticipated having the career he has had for the University of Maine’s hockey team.

The junior defenseman was a recruited walk-on three years ago and now he is a co-captain who is one of the team leaders in ice time.

He never hesitated when asked if he foresaw this scenario.

“Absolutely not. It’s pretty crazy how far I’ve come. We have great coaches who focus on development. Improving players to improve the team,” said Breazeale. “I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to work with the coaches and with the guys on this team as well.

“We make each other better every single day,” he added.

Breazeale earned a full scholarship after an impressive freshman season in which he earned a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie team.

He had two goals and 14 assists his freshman year and his 16 points in 33 games tied him for third on the team. He also led the team in blocked shots with 30. He was the only player on the team who was plus in the plus-minus statistic. He was plus-2.

Players receive a plus-one if they are on the ice when their team scores an even-strength or shorthanded goal and a minus-one if the opponent scores one.

He had a goal and 12 assists in 36 games last season, was plus-one and was second on the team in blocked shots with 42.

So far this season, he has a goal and an assist in four games and is tops in blocked shots with seven. He is plus-one.

“The best part of David is his character and work ethic,” said UMaine head coach Ben Barr. “He came here as basically a walk-on and has turned himself into the leader of our defense corps and a captain. He is a really good Hockey East player and he did that by sheer determination and will.

“He takes care of himself. He has a professional routine,” Barr added. “He’s steady, he’s tough, he can move and he defends extremely well. His offense has come a long way from his first year to now. He is one of those kids who is always trying to get better.”

Breazeale said his work ethic is something he has had “my whole life” and he got it from his father, Joel, and older brothers Michael and Thomas, who were standout hockey players.

“They definitely toughened me up when I was younger, which was nice.They showed me how hard work can pay off even if you don’t have the most skill or talent. I’m grateful to all three of them,” said Breazeale.

Graduate student and senior assistant captain and left wing Ben Poisson said Breazeale’s ascension into an elite-level defenseman doesn’t surprise anyone.

“We see how hard he works in the gym and on the ice,” said Poisson. “He is a mature player who does every little thing he needs to do out there.”

Breazeale is an exceptional skater and surprisingly fast for someone who is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. He has had some impressive end-to-end rushes during his career.

“The sky is the limit for him,” said senior center and co-captain Lynden Breen. “He skates really well, he hits really well. He is a tough guy to defend when he has the puck and tough guy to go around if you are playing offense against him.”

Breazeale attended the Los Angeles Kings’ NHL development camp and called it a “fantastic experience. l learned a lot to bring back here.”

He has focused on the offensive aspect of his game and spent a lot of time this summer working with UMaine assistant coach Jason Fortier, who was the one who first noticed him when he was coaching against him in the North American Hockey League.

“He took a lot of time with me to help me expand my game (offensively),” said Breazeale. “I worked on my hands and my shot along with my offensive understanding of the game.”

He has improved his reads with the puck and his poise and he makes sure he capitalizes on his skating ability.

“ With my size, when I utilize my skating it’s usually beneficial. If you can move your feet and have a good stick with a big reach, it’s really an asset to the team. The strongest part of my game is being able to help defend and create offense from my defensive play,” said the Grandville, Michigan native.

Breazeale said being named a co-captain is humbling. He was an assistant captain last season.

“When you talk about the guys before me who have left a nice legacy, it’s an honor just to put the jersey on and if you are able to wear a ‘C’ on it, that is really special,” Breazeale said.

Barr called him an “unbelievable human being.

“He never has a bad day. He is one of those kids who brightens up the room and makes sure everybody is in a good place,” Barr said.

The Black Bears, off to a 3-1 start including an overtime road win over defending national champion Quinnipiac, will hit the road to take on 3-2 Merrimack at Lawler Arena in North Andover, Mass. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Warriors were picked to finish third in Hockey East in the preseason coaches poll while UMaine was chosen ninth in the 11-team league.

The Black Bears will enter the series ranked 20th in the country in both national polls. It is the first time they have been nationally-ranked since 2020.

Merrimack, an NCAA tournament team last year, shares 20th with UMaine in the USA Today poll.

“We believe in what we have in this locker room. We have to continue to improve each week. We will take things we learned from last weekend and improve in the areas we need to improve on. We will keep looking forward to the next game and hopefully keep climbing,” he said. “Merrimack is a fantastic team and that’s a tough building to play in. We are going to have to be on our game both nights.”