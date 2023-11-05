THOMASTON — The Thomaston Downtown Christmas Festival invites artisans and independent boutique owners to be part of our highly anticipated Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will take place in the auditorium at Watts Hall, located at 174 Main Street in Thomaston.

The Holiday Market is an excellent opportunity for makers of all kinds – whether you craft it, grow it, bake it, write it, or design it, we welcome you to share your creations with the community. We also extend our invitation to small, independent boutique owners who offer unique and quality products. Please note that this event is not open to MLM vendors.

Important details:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Auditorium at Watts Hall, 174 Main Street, Thomaston

Set-Up Time: Vendors may begin setting up at 8:30 a.m.

Event End: Vendors are requested not to pack up until 2 p.m.

Power Availability: Power is available if needed

Table Not Provided: Please note that we are unable to provide tables at this time. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own display tables.

Space Limit: Your display should occupy no more than 8′ x 8′ of floor space.

Vendor Fee: To participate, there is a $10 vendor fee, which can be paid in cash, by check, or money order. Checks and money orders should be made out to the “Town of Thomaston” and can be dropped off or mailed to the town office at 13 Valley Street, Thomaston. Please address them to the attention of Kendray Rodriguez.

If you have any questions or concerns about the event or whether your business is a good fit, please do not hesitate to contact Kendray Rodriguez at krodriguez@thomastonmaine.gov.

We look forward to a vibrant and successful Holiday Market, and we invite all makers and boutique owners to join us in making this festive season special for our community.

For more information about the Thomaston Downtown Christmas Festival, visit our website at www.facebook.com/ThomastonMainStreet.

The Thomaston Downtown Christmas Festival is an annual celebration of the holiday season, featuring a wide range of activities, entertainment, and local vendors. It brings together the Thomaston community and visitors to enjoy the spirit of the season.