The 2023 season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor waterfront only ended six weeks ago, but already there are seven concerts announced for the venue for next summer.

Here’s everything we know so far about what Waterfront Concerts has planned for summer 2024, so you can start budgeting for tickets and time off.

More concerts will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for all shows are available via Ticketmaster or in person at the Maine Savings Amphitheater box office on the day of the concert.

May 26: The season will kick off with country artist Parker McCollum, with opening act Corey Kent. McCollum plays a neotraditional style of country that has more in common with George Strait than most of his more pop-oriented contemporaries. Tickets are already on sale.

June 14: 1990s chart-toppers Hootie and the Blowfish will reunite for a summer tour dubbed the “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour,” with fellow ‘90s artists Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 10.

June 19: A concert from Niall Horan, a singer-songwriter and former member of One Direction, was announced over the summer. Tickets for this show are already on sale.

June 29: Lainey Wilson, another country artist who was named the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year for 2022, will perform with guests Jan Mursick and Zach Tap. Tickets are already on sale.

July 5: Tyler Childers is set to perform with guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham. Though Childers is often called a country artist, his music is more appropriately categorized as bluegrass or Americana. Tickets are already on sale.

July 7: Jason Mraz, a pop singer-songwriter who had major pop hits in the 2000s with songs like “The Remedy” and “I’m Yours,” will perform with as-yet unannounced guests. Tickets are already on sale. Mraz last performed in Bangor in 2010, in one of Waterfront Concerts’ first-ever shows on the Bangor waterfront.

Sept. 7: Yet another country artist, Jordan Davis is a pop-oriented singer who will perform with Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke. Tickets are already on sale.