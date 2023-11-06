Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

On June 7, 2022, I stood in front of my fellow students, teachers, lawmakers and the eyes of the public pleading for lawmakers to take what I was saying seriously, gun control. I was in the eighth grade then and reacting to the tragedies of Uvalde, Texas. Now, I’m a sophomore in high school reflecting and reacting to tragedies in my very own community, the same thing I and 100 other kids were pleading we were scared of over a year ago.

As a member of the community, it’s heartbreaking to see this all unravel, but as an advocate for our community, I’m met with rage. My own words have been repeating in my head, and the same concerns I was voicing so long ago became as real as ever, hitting me where it hurts most, my very own home.

One year ago, I said and I quote, “I find myself asking lawmakers exactly how many more tears? How much more blood? And how many more bodies will it take for change?” Frustration in me boils over when I’m still here asking the same questions.

The places that were affected were where family and friends were out having a good time; now they are places where tragedy struck. I’ve said it many times before, and I will keep saying it until I finally don’t have to anymore: Thoughts and prayers are not enough! Here I am pleading again for less devastation and more legislation. How many more people need to die?

Lily Leeman

Topsham