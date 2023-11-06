Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

At the Maine Children’s Alliance, we advocate for the well-being of all Maine families. That’s why we are concerned that a new report, “ALICE in Maine: A Study of Financial Hardship,” found that approximately one third of Maine families with children, or 41,000 families, struggle to afford basic household necessities of food, rent, utilities, health care, child care, transportation, a basic phone plan, taxes and other expenses.

While 15,500 of these families fall below the official federal poverty line of $26,500 for a family of four in 2021, another 25,500 families work hard at low-paying jobs yet still grapple to make ends meet. This report identifies this second group of families as “ALICE” (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). These families face systemic barriers, such as high housing costs, unaffordable child care and less than adequate wages. A staggering 85 percent of the 20 most common jobs in Maine paid less than $20 per hour in 2021.

We must do more to ensure financial stability for all Maine families. State policies should continue to focus on increasing affordability in housing and child care, and we need tax and wage policies to bolster family earnings and savings. Together, we can take action and support Maine families toward the goal of thriving, not just surviving.

Helen Hemminger

Research associate

Maine Children’s Alliance

Augusta