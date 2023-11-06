A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings in South Portland last week.

Johann Schwiesow has been charged with terrorizing.

Schwiesow allegedly singled out a group of patrons by their race and threatened to retrieve an AR-15 and shoot people about 11 p.m. on Halloween.

Schwiesow allegedly left the restaurant before police arrived.

Police identified Schwiesow as the suspect and found him outside of Cumberland County the next day.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, and he has been released on $5,000 bail.

As part of his conditions of release, Schwiesow is not permitted to possess weapons or return to Buffalo Wild Wings.