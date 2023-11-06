Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The violence of a mass shooting has come to Maine. Have we all felt a little as I have — that we were safe here? After all, this is Maine. This is where responsible gun owners live, hunters and sportsmen who know how to handle guns safely and respectfully. But it turns out that our loose, poorly enforced gun laws have failed us.

Robert R. Card II, identified as unstable, was able to buy guns in Maine. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s heartfelt apology to Mainers showed a congressman who can acknowledge that he has thoughtfully changed his mind; he claimed accountability for his opinions, and he showed courage. That’s rare. I hope that he will work to make weapons of war illegal in our communities.

I think to say that the Second Amendment protects the right to own such killing machines is ridiculous. We must not give up trying to stop massacres such as the one in Lewiston. Outlawing assault weapons and making it impossible for people who raise red flags to possess guns would make Maine safer. I think Golden puts his constituents first; let’s demand nothing less of our state legislators. Responsible gun owners should stand together with all of us who call upon our state Legislature to pass effective laws to ban assault weapons, ensure accountability and stop worrying about campaign money.

Carolyn Bower

Surry