Warden Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls is on paid administrative leave after a member of the public filed a complaint against him to the Maine Warden Service, according to a department spokesman.

Judd was placed on leave on Friday, Nov. 3, due to an investigation into the complaint, said Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Latti refused Monday to disclose what the complaint was. No criminal charges have been filed against Judd, he said.

This is the second time the department has put Judd, who was in the television show “North Woods Law” in 2016, on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into his conduct.

Judd, who was 41 at the time, was accused of assaulting a concertgoer in July 2019, including unlawful sexual touching and disorderly conduct, when he was off duty and attending a Florida Georgia Line show at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $300 in exchange for dropping the assault and unlawful sexual touching charges in a plea agreement.

In a separate procedure, the Maine Criminal Justice Academy looked into Judd’s conduct related to the concert incident and suspended his certificate of eligibility to practice law enforcement for 120 days.

As part of the conditions in the Board of Trustees’ decision, Judd is on probation with the Maine Criminal Justice Academy for five years, which started when the consent agreement between the academy and Judd was signed on Dec. 10, 2020.

He could lose his ability to practice as a warden if there are any more criminal charges filed against him, according to the decision.

Under the MDIF&W’s internal affairs policy, complaints can be investigated by the Maine Warden Service or another law enforcement agency. Latti would not say who is investigating the complaint against Judd.