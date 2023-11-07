BANGOR — Prepare to be amazed: A fan-favorite illusionist and magician returns to The Gracie Theatre Nov. 11 with an all-new show.

Mike Super will present his new 2.OH! Magic and Illusion Show, featuring amazing magic, jaw-dropping illusions, hilarious comedy, and energetic music on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at The Gracie Theatre on Husson University’s campus in Bangor. During this all-new evening of the impossible, Super also re-energizes one of the world’s most popular mysteries: the Rubik’s Cube, solving it in record time with magic while involving the audience in a way never before experienced.

The show is sponsored by Governor’s Restaurant and is part of the theater’s 12th season, sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mike Super back with his 2.OH! Show,” said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director for the theater. “Immediately following his sold-out show last year, audience members asked us to host him again so they could bring friends and family. We were delighted to oblige.”

Super, who draws on the audience to assist with his magic and illusions, is best known for his work on television. He’s appeared on NBC’s “Phenomenon,” where he was voted America’s Favorite Mystifier. He was also among the top 12 finalists on “America’s Got Talent” and has appeared on TV shows including “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Penn and Teller: Fool Us.”

Tickets for the show are available through The Gracie box office and can be purchased in person, by phone at 207-941-7888 or online at www.gracietheatre.com.Ticket prices range from $27 to $35 for adults and $17.50 for children 12 and under. In recognition of Veteran’s Day, tickets for veterans are $22.00. A ticket fee of $2.50 per ticket will be added to each, with a maximum of $10 per order. Groups of 10 or more will automatically receive a 10 percent discount.