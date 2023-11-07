Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will make a campaign stop in Portland this week.

The scion of the Kennedy political clan will host a “meet and greet” at the Ocean Gateway between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to his campaign website.

Kennedy, a lifelong Democrat, announced last month he will run as an independent in the 2024 presidential election. That comes after he ran a longshot bid to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Kennedy — who has been characterized as an anti-vaxxer, despite his protestations otherwise — has been closely associated in Maine with the movement against COVID-19 vaccines, with one of his groups, Children’s Health Defense, bankrolling the legal defense of Ellsworth physician Cheryl Nass as she fought a state board’s decision to suspend her license.

Kennedy raised just over $23,000 from Maine donors between February and the end of June, more than any other candidate except Biden and Donald Trump.