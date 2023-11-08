Introducing Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s monthly program for grief

support to provide hope and healing for those experiencing loss.

Beacons of Hope provides support and guidance to bereaved individuals following the death of a loved one at the medical center, as well as staff members and those in the community needing support.

Located at the medical center, the program will provide:

– Monthly program seminar or event about experiencing and coping with loss, followed by breakout discussions

– Information and resources about grief

– Bi-annual memorial services to honor those lost

– Referral information to peer support groups in the community and counseling services

No ongoing commitment expected — participants are encouraged to attend sessions as needed.



Every second Monday of the Month in Mason Auditorium.