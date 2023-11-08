MACHIAS — FOR/Maine (Forest Opportunity Roadmap) coalition and Sunrise County Economic Council are pleased to announce registration is open for a new, free, online course called “The Business of Maine’s Forestry Products Sector”. The 10-week course is offered through Washington County Community College, is open to all working-age Mainers, and begins Nov. 21. It is a first-ever program to promote workforce opportunities and innovation across Maine’s Forest Products Sector and will leverage strong industry and workforce partnerships to link Mainers with job opportunities.

The asynchronous course will be delivered virtually, allowing learners to access the workshops live, as well as catch the weekly recordings at their convenience. Learners that complete the course will earn three college credits as well as Maine Forest Products Sector micro-credentials. Participants can also select individual workshops to attend/watch and forego college credit. Both options are completely free. The course is open to anyone with an interest in the field, students and entrepreneurs. Classes will be held weekly (except for holidays) on Tuesdays from 2-5 p.m. from Nov. 21 to Jan. 30, 2024.

This course will provide participants with an understanding of opportunities across the industry, access to direct contact with industry professionals and subject matter experts across the field, as well as the knowledge to begin their own career journey. The course will commence with a virtual career fair where learners can meet employers in the sector.

Individuals are considered at a secondary level of employment after completing the 10-week course and achieving micro-credentials.

Financial assistance of up to $500 per learner is available to address barriers, such as internet access or childcare costs.

The course and associated materials will also be available in Spanish.

This course was developed through a partnership between Sunrise County Economic Council, Forest Opportunity Roadmap (FOR/Maine), Washington County Community College, and Maine Development Foundation. The course is generously funded through a private trust grant. Barrier removal assistance is thoughtfully provided through a Maine Department of Labor and State Workforce Board Industry Partnership grant.

To register, please visit https://mainestreetbusiness.org/forestry-products/ .