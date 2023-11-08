This story will be updated.

Portland City Councilor Mark Dion narrowly held off a progressive colleague to become the city’s fourth mayor since the position switched to a full-time elected office in 2011.

Dion, a former Cumberland County sheriff and state lawmaker who ran for governor in 2018, clinched the seat after a ranked-choice voting count at City Hall on Wednesday. He held a commanding lead in the first round of voting during Tuesday’s election.

He won 51.5 percent of votes, compared with 48.5 percent for Councilor Andrew Zarro, a progressive who was the runner-up after outpolling Councilor Pious Ali, former Councilor Justin Costa and newcomer Dylan Pugh. The latter three were eliminated from the race, and voters who picked them first had their later-round choices reallocated to Dion or Zarro.

While Dion was a liberal Democrat at the state level, he stood out as the most conservative hopeful in Maine’s largest city and a liberal bastion. He was the only candidate to oppose raising the hourly minimum wage past the $15 it is set to rise to next year and emphasized public safety more than anyone when discussing the homelessness crisis.