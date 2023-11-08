Tuesday’s election saw Maine voters resoundingly reject a utility takeover, back a vehicle “right to repair”, support a foreign electioneering ban and approve printing tribal obligations along with the rest of the state Constitution, among a handful of other statewide referendums.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, about 54 percent of results had been reported. You can see how your town voted for the major statewide referendum questions in the Maine election map below, which will be updated as more results are tallied.