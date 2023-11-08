Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am thankful for citizens who used their right to vote in so many states such as Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Virginia, towns and cities nationally who gave support to Democrats.

I was honored, as the town Democratic chair, to observe the processing of absentee votes in my town. I was, correctly, not allowed to speak or hear names of voters.

Where asked, voters from both parties and sexes also supported women having the freedom to preserve their reproductive rights.

I am grateful so many people took part in protecting and promoting our precious democracy.

Pam Person

Orland