A sheriff’s deputy shot a York man on Wednesday injuring him after the man allegedly brandished a gun, according to the York Police Department.

The Southern Maine Special Response Team, the tactical branch of the York County Sheriff’s Office, was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Mill Lane for domestic violence terrorizing and violations of conditions of release, York police wrote in a Facebook post.

At the house, Nicholas Goodwin failed to follow commands from police and brandished a firearm, according to police. York County Deputy Alex Markellos then shot Goodwin.

Goodwin was brought to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he is being treated, York police said. No officers were injured.