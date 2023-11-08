Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Millions of farm animals on organic farms will benefit thanks to an overdue but vital new U.S. Department of Agriculture rule, shepherded into law thanks to years of active leadership from U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree.

The Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards final rulemaking establishes specific legal animal welfare standards for farm animals raised under the “organic” label, providing legal standards to assure consumers that pigs, hens and other animals raised for food were treated in consistently humane ways. The rule was delayed for decades as a consequence of political influence from big agriculture interests, thwarting the original promise made in 1990 when Congress created the Organic Standards Act.

The new standards forbid immobilizing animals in cages or crates and requires giving them substantial access to pastures. Among many other standards, it also bans inherently cruel practices like tail docking, face branding and debeaking. These are the very first humane-treatment rules for farm animals under federal law.

There have been a few lawmakers over these decades who have championed the animal welfare standards for organically raised animals and many of them have since retired. But Pingree is still serving, and it’s her tenacity that got this new set of legal standards over the finish line.

We are incredibly grateful to Pingree for her support for the humane treatment of farm animals.

Gina Garey

Maine state director

Wayne Pacelle

President

Animal Wellness Action

Center for a Humane Economy

Portland