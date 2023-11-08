Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am very happy for the families who now have some closure due to Robert R. Card II being found. I can’t imagine the trauma these people went through and will continue to go through in their lives moving forward.

My other question is what do we do about the traumas that these killers are dealing with on a daily basis. With the facts known that people around Card had tried to reach out for help, why did he get released so soon? What happened here? If we don’t target these problems, we don’t stop or at least slow these crimes! This is a serious issue.

Christine Raymond

Alfred