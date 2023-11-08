The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Gary Anderson, a writer, artist and activist, lives in Bath.

News coverage since Hamas’s terrorist targeting of Israeli civilians has steadily shifted to the horrifying retaliation from Israel. The daily media cycle begins with rising Palestinian body counts, especially of children, the destruction of infrastructure and the increasing humanitarian crisis.

Then it’s the hostage situation and Israeli self-defense via the seeming war crime of all out collective punishment. Next comes reportage of protests and supporters taking to the streets worldwide and fears of a widening conflict. With its usual 24-7 sensationalizing, the news itself has become a major factor in shaping this historical moment, compounding its complexity even while attempting to clarify its narrative. Rarely has the vital importance of journalistic integrity been so conspicuously self-examined. Suddenly, Israel’s apparent moral free pass no longer musters much mojo.

Now, Palestinian lives do matter, even in Washington. Despite predominant legislative solidarity with Israel, many congressional staff members and some State Department workers openly oppose Israel’s brutal reprisal against Gaza. Remarkable in its explicit historical reckoning, President Joe Biden repeatedly admonishes against 9/11-like vengeance.

Here and abroad, huge outpourings of demonstrators, although of opposing camps, are apparently pretty much up to speed on Middle East geopolitics despite accusations of mainstream media’s Israeli bias. What’s striking about that unexpected broad activist awareness is that it’s likely just as competently informed about Ukraine and Russia, yet there’s been no similar massively divided support on that conflict but rather overwhelming solidarity with Ukrainians.

Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu continue choosing the wrong side of history, and humanity, while Biden keeps threading a very dangerous geopolitical needle in stitching together U.S. condemnation of one and not the other. Cherrypicking’s denial remains hindsight’s ever recurring blindspot. Israel’s still defended as the only democracy in the Mideast even though Hamas was actually put in charge of Gaza in 2006 by a U.S.-brokered election that never anticipated such an ironic outcome.

As with Ukraine and Russia, the anti-mainstream media fully capitalizes on this current Israeli-Palestinian nightmare’s convoluted causation by again spinning supposedly suppressed historical insights. Whether engaging or enraging, one really doesn’t need endlessly argued analysis to ascertain the important observable real-time takeaways of either tragedy.

Russia brutally invaded its neighbor, an act of openly criminal aggression no provocation can justify. Hamas similarly attacked Israel in a heinous genocidal act meant to assure Israel’s own retribution against the people of Palestine.

Ukrainians and Palestinians do not deserve this fate. Many Russians and Israelis abhor the reprehensible acts of their repressive governance and have no malice towards their purported enemies. The rightful answer to ending these endless conflicts doesn’t lie in endless rhetorical gamesmanship of historical wokeness.

The answer will more likely come by somehow escaping the here and now tribal hatred that religion all too often nurtures rather than surmounts and politics re-brands as patriotism. Fanning hatred of Israel and the U.S., or Russia and Hamas, just fuels more hatred, no better or worse or more productive than any other hatred but an equally unlikely path towards peace.

Unpacking the current chaos in the Holy Land only underscores the pointlessness of ongoing argumentative historical right and wrong determinations regarding Russia’s attack on Ukraine. History’s important if it indeed provides clarity. Otherwise, it’s just another stumbling stone to truth. Religions further complicate matters with the believed inarguable historical truth of divine territorial entitlement.

Turning the other cheek is a difficult thing to do because essentially it ultimately requires that one put the sanctity of life above one’s own life’s safety, or the safety of one’s family and community. The conflict between Palestine and Israel is a totally Old Testament mindset. Tragically, even Christianity still prefers the teaching of an eye for an eye. Tragically, Hamas and Putin will only be appeased when Israel and Ukraine cease to exist.

David has become Goliath. One needn’t know which was historically righteous, or why any history fueled hatred is believed justified by apologist observers. Unpardonable wrongness is plainly evident in its truly incomprehensible inhumanity. Terrorism has no righteousness.