No. 3 Ellsworth and No. 4 Hermon faced off at Hampden Academy on Wednesday night, for a highly coveted spot in the Class B state championship game this weekend. After an action-packed second half, the Eagles survived a fierce Hermon comeback bid, winning the northern region by a score of 3-2.

With a 56-5-1 record since the beginning of 2019, it was the Hermon girls’ fourth straight appearance in the Class B North regional championship — winning each of the last three — and just the first time the Hawks were competing without the No. 1 seed.

Hermon’s Brooke Gallop and Ellsworth’s Elizabeth Boles battle hard for the ball during the Class B North regional finals in Hampden on Wednesday. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

In the first half, the Eagles certainly played like the higher seed, barraging Hermon’s back line with give-and-gos from forwards Lizzy Boles and Camryn Clough. The crafty duo forced Hermon keeper Bella Bowden to come uncomfortably far out of net multiple times, but it was junior Addison Atherton that finally broke the deadlock right before halftime.

Settling a pass from Megan Jordan at the edge of the Hermon penalty box, Atherton unexpectedly blasted a beautiful shot from 20 yards out, past the outstretched arms of Bowden to make it 1-0 Ellsworth with only 1:07 remaining in the frame.

The Eagles took this momentum into the second half, with Boles drawing a crucial foul only four minutes in and setting up a dangerous Ellsworth set piece from 25 yards out. Once again, it was Jordan with the assist, lofting the ball into a packed six-yard box where junior Lily Bean was waiting to head it in.

Less than 10 minutes later, Ellsworth was at it again, with junior Kelsie Lambert getting an insurance goal in rather miraculous fashion. Crossing the ball from along the Hermon endline, the forward somehow managed to loop the ball over Bowden and just inside the far post for the Eagles’ third goal of the night.

Hermon’s Natalie Tardie and Ellsworth’s Layni Ray battle for the ball during the Class B North regional finals in Hampden on Wednesday. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

But then Hermon’s championship instincts kicked in.

The Hawk comeback bid began in the 55th minute when Hawk sophomore winger Madison Stewart drove up the left sideline, drawing in Ellsworth bodies. At the last second, Stewart drove the ball along the ground toward the middle of the field, and sophomore Natalie was in the penalty box waiting to fire it home.

Six minutes later, Sam Grover made it 3-2, turning an unbelievable Bowden shot block of Boles into another Hermon goal in transition.

Hermon and Ellsworth continued to trade blows for the last 15 minutes, but Ellsworth held on, becoming Class B North’s newest champion.

The Ellsworth girls pose for a photo after winning the Class B North regional final in Hampden on Wednesday. Ellsworth beat Hermon 3-2. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

“In the gym, we have a banner that says ‘1999’,” Ellsworth head coach Eric Terrill said. “It’s gonna be nice to see ‘2023’ up there next to it.”