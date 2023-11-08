University of Maine women’s soccer coach Scott Atherley didn’t hesitate when asked what has transformed his team from a cellar-dweller into a first-time America East tournament champion and NCAA Tournament debutante.

“Transfers,” said the 58-year-old Atherley, who is in his 24th season as the head coach.

Atherley had five transfers in his starting lineup for the Black Bears’ 3-2 double overtime win over UMass Lowell in Sunday’s America East championship game.

University of Oregon transfer Lara Kirkby scored the game-winner in the scramble that ensued following a corner kick by Central Connecticut State transfer Kristina Kelly from Lincolnville.

Both joined the program for the second semester last season.

When the NCAA decided to implement the one-time transfer rule in 2021, allowing players in all sports to transfer to a school and not have to sit out a year on a one-time basis, that opened the door for Atherley to bring in some talented players.

UMaine, now 11-1-6, will take on 12-3-2 Harvard in Saturday’s 5 p.m. NCAA first round game.

“Not only are they great players, they have college experience,” Atherley said of his players from the transfer portal. “So you are recruiting 20 year-olds instead of 17 and 18-year-olds.”

The players in the portal are also motivated, Atherley added.

“They have a different kind of mindset and attitude about what they’re looking for than a 14, 15 or 16-year old,” Atherley said. “The commonality is they all want to reignite their passion for playing again. They heard their friends talking about having good experiences and now, for them, they’re loving the game again.”

In 2022, UMaine made the America East playoffs for the first time since 2016 and reached the semifinals. The Black Bears’ overall record of 9-3-5 represented their first winning record since 2015. They were 4-0-4 in conference play. It was the first time in program history that UMaine went undefeated in league play.

In the five seasons prior to the 2022 campaign, they had gone 19-39-9 overall and 7-26-5 in conference play.

Australian Kirkby had scored a first-half goal on a penalty kick in the game against UMass Lowell and the midfielder was chosen the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Kelly, Memphis transfer Rebecca Grisdale, a back, and junior striker Abby Kraemer.

The other transfer starters were backs Doireann Fahey (Hartford) and Emma Schneider (Florida Gulf Coast).

Back-up goalkeepers Jessica Kasacek (West Virginia) and Rachel Ross (Rider) are also transfers.

Emma Schneider played her first season in Orono last year. Sister Myla is also on the team.

Kirkby was a first team All-America East selection and fellow midfielder Kelly was a second team choice this season. Kirkby is the team’s second-leading scorer with four goals and three assists and Kelly is fourth with two goals and four assists. Fahey, Emma Schneider and Grisdale have anchored a fullback line that has helped limit opponents to 17 goals in 18 games.

Fahey also has two goals and an assist and Emma Schneider has an assist.

“Scott reached out to me and I had an official visit last December. I had a talk with him and told him I wanted to create a legacy here. I see such a bright future for this program,” Kirkby said. “We’ve really come together as a team. I really saw the potential. We play proper soccer here which is so enjoyable to watch and, honestly, so much fun to play.”

Atherley said there are more than 1,000 players in the portal and with video, you can watch a player perform at their former school.

“I could watch all of Lara’s games at Oregon,” Atherley said.

Kira Kutzinski has seen both ends of the spectrum at UMaine. The Black Bear goalkeeper is in her sixth year at UMaine.

“The transfers have made a huge difference,” Kutzinski said. “They have brought different experiences and have different backgrounds. And they’re from all over the place.”

Fahey is from Ireland, while Schneider and Grisdale are both from Calgary, Alberta.

“They have definitely brought in a lot of great talent,” said senior forward Tegan Morrison. “And the players who were already here have been gaining experience which has really helped us.”

Kelly said the team chemistry has been a vital ingredient.

“Each year you have a new team and you have to get used to everyone and their personalities. We all get along really well and we’re really close off the field as well. That’s the most important factor.”