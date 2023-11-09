In partnership with the congregation of the Bucksport United Methodist Church, the BCC Food Pantry will be open from 5–7 p.m. every Monday evening weather permitting. This is in addition to the regular Wednesday 9:30–11:30 morning times. The pantry is also offering new refrigerated items to assist families with grocery needs, particulary dairy products.

As a reminder, if school is closed because of weather on a pantry day the pantry will also be closed. Delayed school starts will not close the pantry. We also have an ample supply of winter coats, hats, gloves, and mittens that can be received during pantry hours.

If you are in need of pantry services but unable to be at the pantry during regular hours please contact Linda at 207-217-3220, Ray at 207-217-1173, or Peter at 207-974-6386 to arrange a time.

We are currently signing up families in need for the Christmas program for distribution on Dec. 16. You must sign up by Dec. 6 in order to have requested items for the children. The distribution is by appointment and there will be open table items available also. If you can’t come to the pantry to sign up, call the pantry office at 207-702-9087 during pantry hours.

BCC Winter Heating Assistance program will begin on Jan. 1. If you wish to make a donation to help families in need with heating costs, please mail the Donation to BCC Winter Heating program PO Box 603 Bucksport 04416. Bucksport Community Concerns serves the towns of Bucksport, Verona, Orland, and Prospect.