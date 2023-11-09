Women for Healthy Rural Living, a nonprofit in Milbridge, is offering a day-long forestry event as part of their OWL: Outdoor Women Lead program. “Forest Stewardship and Sachets” will be on Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Machias River Preserve and at the Machias Savings Bank Community Room. This event is in partnership with Women Owning Woodlands and Maine Outdoor School.

This event features a morning tree-identification hike with Registered Maine Guide Hazel Stark. A catered lunch will be provided by Angie’s Kitchen, followed by an afternoon discussion about land stewardship with seasoned professionals, Allyssa Gregory, a Maine Forest Service district forester, and Sandy Walczyk, Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s conservation forester & lands manager. Participants will leave with information about the best ways to care for the land they love, whether a woodlot or a small backyard. They will also harvest fir tips for simple handcrafted balsam sachets.

Take advantage of this unique free opportunity to connect with nature and learn more about forest stewardship. OWL is a program of Women for Healthy Rural Living and is open to women, including women-identifying individuals, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people who are comfortable in a space that centers women’s experiences in the outdoors.