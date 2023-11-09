CARIBOU, Maine – UScellular has launched its 5G mid-band network in Caribou to enhance the mobile, home and business internet experience for customers in the area. This new 5G network has more capacity and low latency for smoother data processing and can deliver speeds up to 10x faster than 4G LTE and current low-band 5G networks.

UScellular has upgraded all its towers in Caribou with 5G mid-band technology, so local customers with a mid-band capable smartphone, such as the iPhone 14, are already experiencing increased speeds today. 5G mid-band can also enhance home and business internet using fixed wireless technology. With fixed wireless, a home or business wirelessly connects to a nearby cell tower, providing a high-speed broadband connection via a wireless signal, as opposed to the wired connection provided by fiber or cable.

“Broader 5G coverage with mid-band technology provides consumers and businesses with even faster data connection speeds for a better experience at home or on-the-go,” said Brandi McCune, director of sales and operations at UScellular in New England. “This new 5G technology builds on our current network in Caribou, and we will continue to add more mid-band capable smartphones, tablets, routers and IoT devices in the coming months and years.”

As UScellular further deploys its 5G mid-band network, more customers will be able to take advantage of the connectivity that it provides. Other Maine communities with access to 5G mid-band technology include Auburn, Bangor, Brewer, Chesterville, Dryden, Ellsworth, Frankfort, Hampden, Jay, Norway, Skowhegan, South Paris, Vassalboro, Verona Island and Winterport. The company expects to cover 1 million households by the end of the year and 3 million households by the end of 2024.

UScellular now offers low-band, mid-band and high-band mmWave 5G speeds and services in select areas. Low-band 5G provides broad coverage, while mmWave 5G provides super-fast speeds with limited reach. 5G mid-band is considered the “sweet spot” of 5G because it provides fast speeds with broad coverage.

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.