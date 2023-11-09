Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I think the appropriation of Zionism by American Christian nationalists — with the collusion of right-wing extremist Israeli and American Jews — is an abomination. The unprecedented political success of religious extremists in Israel is inextricably tied to the unprecedented failure of Israeli intelligence under the Netanyahu government. The frenzied razing of Gaza is an offense even to lex talionis, let alone biblical and constitutional law. In Israel and America, right-wing religious extremists are using government procedures to drain their nations’ laws of justice. Their militarism compounds the catastrophe.

Armageddon and apocalypse are Christian paths to paradise regained. The trajectory of the Torah takes us from the near total destruction of the flood to the foot of Sinai and the agreed legal framework of the covenant. The foundation of Western religious and civic law is justice as fairness. The way forward is not retribution but restorative justice. The piling of wreckage on wreckage must not obstruct the work of truth and reconciliation — in the form of geographically autonomous Israeli and Palestinian states.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor