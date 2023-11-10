Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

As the country has struggled with the worst inflation we’ve had in decades, the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate are falling all over each other approving more spending without any money to fund proxy wars in Israel and Ukraine. This spending is said to be critical to maintaining our national security. If it is, shouldn’t we raise taxes?

This spending with no money has become standard procedure with the Maine delegation seeming to be firmly embedded with those addicted to using our grandchildren’s credit card for everything. I’ve hoped for some time now that Sen. Angus King, Sen. Susan Collins, and Rep. Jared Golden would come to understand what this spending will do to our grandchildren’s futures. Golden did cast a courageous vote to put a check on spending a while back but apparently realized the error of his ways and fell into line with the big spenders.

We just concluded 20 years of war in the Middle East with the total cost passed onto the next generation. We are now turning our attention to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea without elected leaders calling for increased taxes to cover this obscene spending, or if you prefer “the cost of freedom.”

Americans are very proud and patriotic when it comes to their military but are also very happy to let their grandchildren pay the bill for it. The Maine delegation seems to know this well.

Richard Ginn

Bucksport