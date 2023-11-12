The Maine Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Saturday, Nov. 18. This day is dedicated to providing a safe space for those who have lost friends or loved ones to suicide, and to come together to find comfort and community as they share stories of healing and hope. There will be food and resources provided during each event.

Events will be held in Portland and Orono this year. The times of the events vary based on location, so please visit afsp.org/Maine for more information.

If you are unable to attend the event in person, there will also be a virtual option on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. You can register for this virtual option at northeastern-virtual.isosld.afsp.org.

We hope that after the event you feel hopeful, connected, and most importantly, we hope that you know you’re not alone. Remember, it’s okay to not be okay.

For questions on International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, please contact Nick Marold, programs manager, at nmarold@afsp.org.