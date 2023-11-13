WATERVILLE – Alfond Youth & Community Center and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce have combined efforts to present the Festival of Trees this holiday season, continuing a proud tradition reinvigorated last season, with a change of venue to the Waterville Elks Lodge.

Participation in this year’s event continues a fabulous holiday tradition. At the same time, money raised supports families in the community experiencing food insecurity through the services of Alfond Youth & Community Center and funds workforce development services and assistance through the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, meeting a need existing throughout our region.

Who doesn’t love a beautiful holiday tree? Imagine nearly sixty trees, each uniquely decked out in holiday cheer. This wonderful family tradition will be held at Waterville Elks Lodge 905, 76 Industrial Road from Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 24-26. Hours on both Fridays and Saturdays will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 26 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival of Trees will provide a magical experience that the whole family can enjoy. Admission for ages 12 and over is just $2 per person; children 12 and under are admitted for free. Purchase and drop your individual tree tickets (just 50 cents each) into the bucket of your favorite tree and you could go home with a beautifully decorated tree complete with all the gift cards and merchandise displayed. Tree winners will be drawn at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 and notified that evening. Trees will be available for pickup the following Monday and Tuesday.

This year’s 50/50 experience has also been enhanced by increased prize amounts, with a maximum payout of $10,000 daily. Winners will be drawn each day and you do not need to be present to win.

Please join us for this wonderful holiday experience. Whether you visit to view the trees on display or are willing to volunteer some time to help staff the event, it will be time well-spent – and you will be helping support your community through your participation.

It takes a substantial number of volunteers for an event of this magnitude. Slots remain open, particularly for the weekend of Nov. 24-26. For more information about volunteering for a shift, or shifts, please visit www.festivaloftreesmaine.net. If you are interested in registering as a group, please contact Maddie Rock, volunteer coordinator, at mrock@clubaycc.org.