An 86-year-old man died Sunday night in a house fire in Monroe.

The fire broke out at the Clements Road home about 7:40 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Investigators found what they believe to be the remains of Alan Grover, who lived alone in the home, Moss said Monday.

His body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was released.