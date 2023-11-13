Two moose were shot and killed last week and left to rot in Aroostook and Washington counties.

The first moose was found dead off County Road 15, a logging road that runs east off Route 11, in T9 R5 WELS, about four miles south of Oxbow Road, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Wardens determined the moose was killed Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

“The moose was left to waste after being killed,” the wildlife department said.

The second moose was found about 70 yards off Grand Falls Road in Baileyville. That moose was shot from the road between 8 and 11:45 a.m. Friday, and it was “left to waste” as well, according to the wildlife department.

The deaths aren’t considered connected, and a $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever killed the moose.