He was a convicted felon and allegedly had a gun in his possession. Gun laws don’t keep criminals from getting them!

As for the mentally ill, how will keeping guns out of their hands or taking them away work? I’m not against it. Just asking. We can be “normal” one day and snap the next.

Before someone snaps, they already have guns perhaps that were purchased legally right? As for the AR-15 type of weapon, which seems to be the weapon of choice for mass shootings, the truth is that there are more shootings happening with semi-automatic handguns than AR-15 type weapons. I do agree however that assault-type weapons are not necessary for most of us. I’ve changed my thinking on that issue over the past three to five years.

David Winslow

Brewer