Maine’s first Costco will open their doors this week.

The new 152,000-square-foot store will be in the Scarborough Downs development at 455 Scarborough Downs Road.

On Friday, Costco will officially open to customers at 8 a.m.

The Scarborough Costco will also feature a gas station, pharmacy, tire center and food court.

Before the opening of this store, Mainers would have to drive to Danvers, Massachusetts, or Nashua, New Hampshire, to shop at Costco.