Hunting stories are a Maine tradition, just like the hunt itself. And the only thing better than telling a good story is reading or hearing one.

The Bangor Daily News is making it easier for you to tell your hunting stories, from a huge buck to a grand slam to a funny hunting experience, using just your cell phone.

All you have to do is text us at 207-990-8221. It’s that simple.

Please include your name, how you want to be contacted and a brief description of the story, plus any photos or videos, and Outdoors Editor Julie Harris will get in touch with you.

You also may send your stories directly via email to huntingsubmissions@bangordailynews.com .

We know you have them, and we can’t wait to share them for you.