HOPE — Best-selling author Paul Doiron will read from his latest novel, “Dead Man’s Wake” at Hope Library on Thursday, Nov. 16 starting at 7 p.m.

Hope Library is at 443 Camden Road in the Hope Town Office building. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Doiron, of Camden, is the author of the Mike Bowditch series of crime novels set in the Maine woods. His first book, “The Poacher’s Son,” won the Barry Award and the Strand Critics Award and was nominated for an Edgar for Best First Novel. His second, “Trespasser,” won the 2012 Maine Literary Award. His novelette “Rabid” was a finalist for the 2019 Edgar in the Best Short Story category. Doiron’s twelfth book, “Dead by Dawn” won the New England Society’s 2022 Book Award for Fiction, as well as his second Maine Literary Award. It was also a finalist for the Barry Award. His books have been translated into 11 languages. Hatchet Island, his thirteenth book, was named one of the Best Books of 2022 by Amazon.com.

Doiron is the former chair of the Maine Humanities Council, Editor Emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, and a Registered Maine Guide specializing in fly fishing. His website is pauldoiron.com.



Hope Library is online at hopelibrary.me.