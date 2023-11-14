BANGOR — Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy is accepting new patients at its SOARing Eagles Healthcare Clinic, located at 79 Marshall Road in Bangor. The clinic offers free physical therapy services to people of all ages who need treatment and are uninsured or underinsured.

The clinic is staffed by Husson University Physical Therapy graduate students who provide treatments under the supervision of licensed physical therapists. PT students in the first year of their graduate studies are paired with experienced second-year students at the clinic, allowing them to learn from each other.

“The SOARing Eagles Healthcare Clinic has provided valuable service to community members since 2014. For students, this is also an opportunity to extend their learning in a real-life setting,” said Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger, an assistant professor in Husson’s School of Physical Therapy and the director of the Soaring Eagles Healthcare Clinic. “We aim to provide holistic, individualized treatment for patients while giving them more attention then they might receive elsewhere.”

To learn more about SOARing Eagles Healthcare Clinic or to schedule an appointment, email soaringeagleshealth@gmail.com or contact Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger, PT, MHS, DHSc, at 207-941-7181. The clinic is open on Monday and Wednesday afternoons.

Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy provides the advanced knowledge students need to become skilled and knowledgeable practitioners who collaborate with a patient’s healthcare team to help manage and alleviate pain. Students can enroll in any of three programs: a six-year bachelor of science in exercise science/doctor of physical therapy degree; a three-year doctor of physical therapy degree or a doctor of physical therapy/master of business administration dual degree program. The School of Physical Therapy is just one of several schools that are a part of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. Others include the School of Nursing, the School of Occupational Therapy and the School of Pharmacy.

