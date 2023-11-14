A former employee of a Bangor television station has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $224,000 from the company.

Melissa Moran, who worked for WVII/WFVX in Bangor and managed the company’s accounts, pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft by unauthorized taking, according to court records filed at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Moran deposited 80 checks made payable to WVII worth $224,215 to her personal account, according to previous reporting. She used more than $80,000 to pay Apple for an online bingo game and used additional money to buy makeup, restaurant meals and plane tickets to Florida.

Moran admitted the theft to Bangor police. She was surprised by the amount of money but took full responsibility, Penobscot County District Attorney Chris Almy has said.

A sentencing date is not yet scheduled for Moran. A Class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $20,000.