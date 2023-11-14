A competitive eater from the United Kingdom took on a big challenge in Maine.

Adam Moran, also known as Beard Meats Food on YouTube, visited Mister Bagel on Forest Avenue in Portland last week to take on the store’s breakfast pizza challenge.

The task is to finish an 18 inch, five-pound pizza in 30 minutes or less to win a Mister Bagel T-shirt and a $100 cash prize.

Only two people had previously won the challenge, and yes, the big eater from Britain successfully finished his plate in just over 16 minutes.

In the video, which has been seen more than 3 million times, he even had room for dessert.