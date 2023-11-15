More than 9,000 school supplies were distributed throughout Northern New England

CAMDEN – Camden National Bank has announced a community donation of more than 9,000 school supplies to nonprofits across Northern New England. Employees throughout the region collected pens, pencils, notebooks, and other supplies at the company’s 57 banking centers and also made personal contributions at Camden National Bank’s annual employee appreciation event.

“We look forward to recognizing and honoring our employees each year and celebrating our unwavering community spirit,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer. “We were overwhelmed by the number of school supplies we received this year, but it wasn’t surprising given our long history of supporting local shelters and other outstanding youth organizations that care for community members in need.”

The nonprofits included numerous homeless shelters also supported by Camden National Bank’s Hope@Home program, which was established in 2015 to provide critical assistance to people in need. Every time a customer finances a new home through Camden National Bank, the bank donates $100 to a local homeless shelter on behalf of that customer. To date, more than $730,000 in unrestricted funds have been donated to some 50 homeless shelters in Northern New England.

With locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, Camden National Bank is dedicated to making a difference in the communities where its employees live and work. Employees are passionate about providing financial expertise to customers and volunteering locally in their communities. In 2022 alone, employees donated nearly 9,000 volunteer hours at approximately 287 nonprofit organizations, and the bank donated $29,250 to 107 nonprofits in honor of employee volunteers. To learn more, please visit CamdenNational.bank.