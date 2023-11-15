FALMOUTH — OceanView at Falmouth is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Walker as the new transportation coordinator.

Having been in the role for upwards of a year, Walker has hit the ground running by scheduling rides for all drivers, maintaining the fleet of vehicles and driving residents to appointments and activities.

Walker, from Scarborough, is a retired school counselor from Scarborough High School and has 30 years in education as a counselor and administrator. Walker holds a master’s degree from Northeastern University.

“Going from education to making sure that our residents get to activities and other appointments is a great continuation of my service to the community,” Walker said.

OceanView offers residents regular shuttle service to grocery stores and other destinations around the region. The community also provides on-campus concierge transportation, so residents can get rides to doctor’s appointments and other destinations that are not on OceanView’s regular routes.

“Solid transportation is one of the most important aspects of a senior living community,” said Diane Kibbin, director of operations at Oceanview at Falmouth. “Our residents are extraordinarily active people. Our transportation program is key to keeping people connected to the community and I know Tim will always serve them well.”



OceanView at Falmouth is a well-established, active, maintenance-free retirement community located on a beautifully wooded and landscaped 80-acre campus, just minutes from downtown Portland. Offering a wide variety of independent cottages and apartments, OceanView also offers the peace of mind of a care continuum, including Falmouth House and Legacy Memory Care. Locally owned and managed since 1986, OceanView is an open and welcoming community that celebrates diversity, energy efficiency and sustainable living while promoting a vital, maintenance-free lifestyle. For more information, visit https://oceanviewrc.com/ .