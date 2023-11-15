A Maine man piloting a single-engine plane experiencing mechanical issues made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Cattaraugus County, New York, according to New York state police.

The single-propeller plane landed safely at about 4:55 p.m. on State Route 417 in Carrollton, troopers said in a news release.

Cattaraugus County lies to the south of Buffalo, New York.

No injuries were reported.

Police identified the pilot as Ethan M. McIntosh, 21, of Wilton, Maine. He was the only person aboard the aircraft, police said.

Story by Aaron Besecker, The Buffalo News, N.Y.